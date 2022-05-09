Nintendo Switch Sale | 10 games to consider for less than 10 euros

Start the week off with a Monday that can be a bit uphill, but it all sounds better when you have a video game to come back to after doing the daily chores. To sweeten the beginning of the week, in FreeGameTips We’ve tracked down some of the most exciting digital deals for Nintendo Switch on the eShop. The Kyoto hybrid still has discounted products that will undoubtedly tempt us to open our wallets.

We selected a total of 10 video games, all of them with a lower price of 10 euros. Players will be able to acquire titles of the stature of NBA 2K22 or XCOM 2 Collectionas well as several installments of the Final Fantasy saga.

Arcade driving fans also have the option of burn the road behind the wheel of Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, while adventure lovers will travel to a fantasy world in Okami HD, the Capcom classic. The more strategic may take a look at Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, a product adapted to the small screen of Switch. Without further ado, this is our list:

10 great games at a bargain price

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for 8.99 euros (70% discount, before 29.99 euros)

Summer in Mara for 9.89 euros (55% discount, before 21.99 euros)

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered for 9.99 euros (75% discount, before 39.99 euros)

Final Fantasy VII for 7.99 euros (50% discount, before 15.99 euros)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for 9.99 euros (50% discount, compared to 19.99 euros)

NBA 2K22 for 9.59 euros (84% discount, before 59.99 euros)

Bioshock Remastered for 7.99 euros (60% discount, before 19.99 euros)

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition for 9.99 euros (80% discount before 49.99 euros)

XCOM 2 Collection for 9.99 euros (80% discount, before 49.99 euros)

Okami HD for 9.99 euros (50% discount, compared to 19.99 euros)

Source | Nintendo