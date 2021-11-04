Tech

Nintendo Switch sales, data worries executives

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Apparently Nintendo investors will have to deal with the same problems as the other giants: the Nintendo Switch could be affected by the crisis.

Nintendo Switch sales, data worry executives (photo: Alvaro Reyes Unsplash)

In fact, they continue, and for some analysts they will continue for a very long time, i problems related to crisis of procurement for i semiconductors which are the most important pieces of all console currently in circulation as well as smartphones, tablets, computers of every shape and color and anything else technologically advanced that you can think of.

The report of what could be the first real big setback for Nintendo and in particular for Nintendo Switch comes from Twitter where the famous analyst Daniel Ahmad focused on a report Nikkei where a downward production is indicated for what concerns the console of the great N.

Nintendo switch, less than 20% of parts produced

Nintendo Switch sales, data worries executives
Nintendo Switch sales, data worry executives (photo: Ehimetalur Akher Unsplash)

According to the report, the production of the Nintendo Switch for the current fiscal year will see a 20% reduction in the number of pieces. However, we are talking about important numbers since we are talking about 24 million of pieces produced but, given the numbers that Nintendo Switch makes every year with each version, a 20% less is still a number to keep under control.

The semiconductor supply crisis, therefore, it seemed to have spared miraculously, Nintendo will also hit the Japanese company which will now have to deal, probably for the first time in its recent history, with lower takings than she is used to.

Nintendo is now in the same situation it has been in for several months Sony And Microsoft they are finding themselves, a situation that has caused problems in satisfying the demand for the next generation consoles. Incidentally, there are some analysts who fear the situation with semiconductors could continue well beyond 2022.

Read also -> Cyberpunk 2077 continues to postpone important content to 2022

Read also -> Tiktoker loved by gamers accused of double murder

What has arisen, in fact, is a deficiency that risks becoming chronic and leading to a cascade of increases from prices for what we will be able to produce. If you think even Apple had to cut the production estimates of the new iPhone 13 you can well imagine how widespread the problem related to the supply of semiconductors is.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the “black list” of smartphones. I’m out of the game now

1 day ago

new rules of behavior irritate the westerners, but the Japanese like them – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

Why don’t some players look like the real ones on FIFA?

9 hours ago

which console works best? Here is the verdict

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button