Nintendo Switch sales, data worries executives

Apparently Nintendo investors will have to deal with the same problems as the other giants: the Nintendo Switch could be affected by the crisis.

In fact, they continue, and for some analysts they will continue for a very long time, i problems related to crisis of procurement for i semiconductors which are the most important pieces of all console currently in circulation as well as smartphones, tablets, computers of every shape and color and anything else technologically advanced that you can think of.

The report of what could be the first real big setback for Nintendo and in particular for Nintendo Switch comes from Twitter where the famous analyst Daniel Ahmad focused on a report Nikkei where a downward production is indicated for what concerns the console of the great N.

Nintendo switch, less than 20% of parts produced

According to the report, the production of the Nintendo Switch for the current fiscal year will see a 20% reduction in the number of pieces. However, we are talking about important numbers since we are talking about 24 million of pieces produced but, given the numbers that Nintendo Switch makes every year with each version, a 20% less is still a number to keep under control.

The semiconductor supply crisis, therefore, it seemed to have spared miraculously, Nintendo will also hit the Japanese company which will now have to deal, probably for the first time in its recent history, with lower takings than she is used to.

Nintendo is now in the same situation it has been in for several months Sony And Microsoft they are finding themselves, a situation that has caused problems in satisfying the demand for the next generation consoles. Incidentally, there are some analysts who fear the situation with semiconductors could continue well beyond 2022.

What has arisen, in fact, is a deficiency that risks becoming chronic and leading to a cascade of increases from prices for what we will be able to produce. If you think even Apple had to cut the production estimates of the new iPhone 13 you can well imagine how widespread the problem related to the supply of semiconductors is.