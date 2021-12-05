Nintendo Switch seems to be the most popular console ever – Nerd4.life

According to a study by NextDayDelivery, Nintendo Switch and the most popular console ever for average of units sold annually from launch day. Nintendo’s latest creature positioned itself above the Nintendo DS and PS4, which follow in second and third positions, respectively.

Nintendo Switch has sold 90.54 million units in four years of production, for an average of 22.64 million units sold annually. For comparison, Nintendo DS sold 154.9 million units in 9 years of production, for an average of 17.21 million units per year, while PS4 sold 116.44 million units over 8 years of production, with an average of 14.56 million units sold per year.

Ranking of the most popular consoles ever

It must be said that the study has a fundamental flaw, namely that of making a mere mathematical average between units sold overall and years of production. In fact, it compares non-comparable time frames, because with this system it is natural that the more a console has been in production, the lower the average of units sold per year is, given that usually the last years of life sales do not are never stellar (see, for example, PS4).

It would have been more interesting to do a study based on homogeneous periods, for example by comparing what all consoles did in their first four years of life. So, for example, we would have avoided a Sega Genesis in penultimate position, since it has been on the market for 11 years, and we would have avoided seeing PS5 and Xbox Series X in the rankings, since they have only been around for a year.

It must also be said that many consoles, especially those of the past, have come out unevenly in the various territories, so it is quite improper to consider only pure sales. That said, there is no doubt that the Nintendo Switch is a hugely popular and much loved console, which continues to grind sales, both with hardware and with games. This is not in question.