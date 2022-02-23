Nintendo Switch Sports everything we know: Bowling and tennis fever is back

The impact of Wii Sports in popular culture is at the level of Tetris, Pokemon GO, FIFA and few more. The party game sports The Nintendo game that came bundled with Western Wiis was largely responsible for the motion-controlled machine’s success: regular gamers enjoyed tennis, bowling, boxing, baseball, and even golf with their friends. friends, parents, siblings, grandparents and relatives. Everyone could have a good time thanks to the ease of controls and some very intuitive game mechanics.

The Japanese company probably did not intend to repeat the success of 2006 (Wii Sports has sold 82.90 million units), but Switch is reaching all kinds of audiences. That is why it is not a bad idea to recover that classic, improve it, polish its rough edges and add playable news typical of the 21st century, such as online gaming. And so will the next April 29when Nintendo Switch Sports reaches physical stores and Nintendo eShop at a reduced price.

Classic and new sports

The set of sports that it includes are a combination of some of the most popular and fun quizzes in Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort (The sequel that released the Wii Motion Plus accessory to more accurately record the movements of the controller). to the always funny bowling and tennis, and chanbara (swords) the Indians join football, volleyball and badminton. In autumn we will add the Golf with a free update. In total, seven sports.

Presumably the returning sports have improvements here and there. It would be surprising if in tennis the blows did not take advantage of the greater precision in motion control of the Joy-Con; as in Wii, depending on the position of the racket, the ball is sent to the rival court in different ways. In the bowlingin addition to new challenges, there is an improvement in its local multiplayer mode for up to four players: all participants play simultaneously without having to wait for your turn. And as for the chanbara, where you have to slash and block to knock your opponent off a platform, it already worked very well in hotelbut perhaps you can take advantage of HD vibration.

There will be more varied tennis courts and chanbara settings, but the images suggest new ideas for bowling.

It will be more interesting to see what they do with the new disciplines. On paper, and also in the only trailer shown so far, the badminton looks too much like tennis, although it is also true that table tennis added in hotel perceived in a very different way from traditional sport. The volleyball promises to be very dynamic having to move to receive, place, auction and remove; and because of that, he has a chance to be the star of the feature in local multiplayer.

We leave football for last because it is not clear if the footballers will automatically run on the grass or if they will have to be moved with the Joy-Con stick, which will be a barrier to entry for potential players. It is a variant of this sport that is played with a giant ballas if it were Rocket League. He hits the ball with his feet by moving the right Joy-Con and with his head by simultaneously moving both controllers.

Soccer will require two Joy-Cons per player.

The duel mode be a variation focused on shots on goal from different positions. In that way you can use leg strap included in the physical version (it is the same as in Ring Fit Adventure) to shoot, a function that will be added to the matches with a free update in the summer.

Local multiplayer and controllers Volleyball: 4 (one Joy-Con per player)

4 (one Joy-Con per player) Badminton: 4 (one Joy-Con per player)

4 (one Joy-Con per player) Bowling: 4 (one Joy-Con per player)

4 (one Joy-Con per player) football: 2 (two Joy-Con per player)

2 (two Joy-Con per player) Chanbara: 2 (one or two Joy-Con per player)

2 (one or two Joy-Con per player) Tennis: 4: (one Joy-Con per player)

Competing against everyone

For many, the most important novelty of Nintendo Switch Sports will not be the new sports, but the online mode. More than one dedicated an enormous amount of hours in the first installment, and especially in hotelto achieve and maintain a high player score that allows you to face the best opponents of artificial intelligence. If there was already pique against the machine, imagine against players from all over the world.

The online competition will have different leagues.

In addition to an online mode that allows you to play with a friend, all sports have an online mode. online multiplayer with matchmaking based on player skill. And if you take into account the position of this mode in the menu, Nintendo considers it the core of Nintendo Switch Sports. As games are won in each of the sports, increase the ranking in the Pro League in said discipline, and therefore, the system will match against players with a similar ability; Basically, a system of ranked matches.

The pique will not only be promoted by the position in the Pro League. As usual in online games of all genres, the cosmetic customization also motivates to play online. the title ditch the mii of the previous installments and replaces them with avatars that can be customized: suits, sports accessories, equipment and much more. To get them you will have to spend the points obtained by playing in matchmaking in a store whose products change every week.

It is true that the seven sports that will have Nintendo Switch Sports They pale before the 12 tests that you have Wii Sports Resortbut the return of party game most popular in the history of consoles is good news for many gamers. If you get the mechanics and accessibility of the new sports right, and the online mode progression system is well thought out, perhaps in April that fever will return, even if only in part of the late 2000s.