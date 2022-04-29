Nintendo Switch Sports requires Switch to be docked to play local multiplayer, more details

We get an interesting news again related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Nintendo Switch Sports.

Specifically, we have been able to discover some details about the game modes of this title after its premiere, which took place today. Specifically, the following has been confirmed:

Local multiplayer requires Nintendo Switch to be in dock / TV mode

Tabletop mode can be used in single player mode

Nintendo Switch Lite users cannot therefore play in local multiplayer mode, although some sports such as soccer and bowling have a local multiplayer option to pass the controls and play in turns

On Nintendo Switch Lite, an additional pair of Joy-Cons is also required to play Nintendo Switch Sports, as the game does not support button controls.

What did you think of the news? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, available from April 29, at this link.

Nintendo Switch Sports: Players will need to racket, kick, and smash their way to victory in this sports collection that puts them in the thick of the action! They can play in person or online with family and friends, or challenge players from around the world in this new installment of the classic Wii Sports series. Players will compete in six sports using the Joy-Con controllers, including soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara (a kind of sword fight). The moves they make in reality will be faithfully reproduced in-game. Additionally, players will be able to use the Joy-Con controller in combination with the leg strap accessory (included with the physical version of the game) to kick the ball in Duel Soccer mode. On the other hand, a free update is planned in the fall that will add an additional sport to the catalog: golf! It’s time to get into the action and work out in Nintendo Switch Sports, which will be available on April 29.

