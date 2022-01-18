Nintendo Switch surpasses PS4 in France, brutalized the competition, approaches Wii – Nerd4.life

According to what reported by the newspaper Le Figaro, Nintendo Switch has exceeded sales total of PS4 in France and approaches those of Nintendo Wii, the best-selling console ever in the area. The data actually comes from Nintendo itself, that is from Philippe Lavoué, the director of the French division of the company, so it is very reliable.

Nintendo Switch has sold approximately 6.1 million units in the land of Rabelais, compared to 6.0 million made by PS4 in its entire life cycle. Nintendo Wii sold 6.3 million units overall, but considering that Nintendo Switch is still in full swing and that many new games will arrive in the coming months, it is likely to be able to go far beyond what the granddaughter did.

In short, competition has also been brutalized in France. Sales of the different models are as follows: normal version about 4.9 million units, Lite version about 0.93 million units and OLED version about 0.22 million units.

In 2021 alone, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in France, with 1.3 million units. Sales were driven by the launch of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, which sold around 700,000 copies. This is the second best-selling game in the area, after the inevitable FIFA 22.

During the year, 5.7 million games published by Nintendo were sold (roughly the same figure as in 2020), with games packaged for Switch occupying fifteen positions of the national top 20.