Nintendo Switch, surprise free game for fans: it is a historical JRPG

We always like a good one free game, especially when it comes up Nintendo Switch, and even better if it is a JRPG.

It’s not often that the Big N gives away games on its hybrid console, then when it happens you have to take advantage of it.

What a way to make up for the poor performance of the N64 games within Nintendo Switch Online? We don’t know, but the timing is suspicious.

On the console, however, it arrived very recently an important update: here are all the news you need to check.

Among the many releases, the debacles of the online subscription, and the games to be recovered, you will soon be able to enjoy a free game in the next few days.

It is about The World Ends With You, JRPG historian edited by Nomura, originally released on Nintendo DS and, recently, also on Switch.

The title was a real stroke of genius at the time, because it exploited the stylus and touchscreen to create a unique combat system.

If you want to try it, but with Joy-Con, you can do it very quickly and also for free.

The World Ends with You: Final Remix is ​​available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to play from 11/10, 10am PT – 11/16, 11:59 pm PT!#TWEWY will be on sale for 30% off – 11/10, 10am PT – 11/23, 11:59 am PT!#NEOTWEWY also 30% off until 11/19, 11:59 am PT.https: //t.co/DgDlcut8DP pic.twitter.com/ZSbWywn7JN – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 8, 2021

The World Ends With You Sara free from 10 to 16 November, but for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers only because within the Game Trials program.

Also, the game and its sequel NEO The World Ends With You they will be in Discount more or less for the same period, with a price reduced by 30% both.

It would be nice to be able to play the free game even on a console Oled, if only they weren’t unavailable and you can’t find one.

Another historical saga arrives, not free, however, on the Nintendo Switch soon, and it is an absolutely welcome announcement.

The continuation of The World Ends With You came out recently, and it’s about a great JRPG that you shouldn’t miss.