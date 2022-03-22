Nintendo Switch updates to version 14.0.0 with game groups, Bluetooth settings and more

It seems that Nintendo has released a new update for its successful hybrid platform: it is already updated switch. This comes after the release of the previous patch offered a few weeks ago.

Nintendo Switch is updated

In this case, it is a patch that introduces the version 14.0.0 latest and brings the function of groups, Bluetooth settings and some additional changes. Here you can find it in detail:

The “Groups” function is added to the All Software menu: You can now create software groups to help organize software titles.

Creating groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you want to organize can make it easier to find the app you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a maximum of 200 titles per group.

The button to go to the “All Software” screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the console. Bluetooth audio volume behavior is modified: You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using the Nintendo Switch console or by using the volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.

The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the control buttons on the device.

Increased maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices. When connecting a device for the first time, the volume will be reduced to prevent sudden sound.



The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including a new feature to create groups for software on the console. More information: https://t.co/RuNTfgEKBl pic.twitter.com/UFiwuOc1fw —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 22, 2022

The last most important update was the one that included several months ago the possibility of transferring screenshots and videos, the Switch Online icon in the menu and some other content.

At the moment we do not know if the update brings any other changes not listed in the patch notes. If you notice any news you can leave it in the comments. What do you think?

