Nintendo Switch, what are the most played titles? Besides the calculator, of course

We always know, or at least often, what the best-selling titles are Nintendo Switch, but it is difficult to find out which are the most played.

In recent years there has been a boom in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a phenomenon that it conquered the public in an unexpected way.

And not just the public, because Nintendo’s island life simulator was protagonist of many interesting stories, some even with famous fashion brands.

But what are they the most played Nintendo Switch games in addition to Animal Crossing and the other hits? Excluding the calculator of course, famous and / or infamous for become a hit for no apparent reason.

And who can tell us if not the Nintendo eShop? Or rather, a new feature of the Grande N digital shop, which has recently been added.

As the colleagues of Eurogamer.net, has been added a particular functionality within the digital purchasing platform which allows you to discover the most played titles.

At the bottom of the page of the “Discover” section within the digital store, it is possible to order the games according to the criterion of playing time.

This way you can see Nintendo Switch games with the highest average hours of play in the past two weeks.

The exact playing time is not specified in the section, but there is a ranking of the most played and, at this moment, I’m in the head Shining Pearl Pokémon And Shining Diamond, as was to be expected.

They even beat it Football Manager 2022, some games from the series of Danganronpa (recently added in the shop), and some great classics like Divinity: Original Sin 2, for instance.

There isn’t GTA Trilogy which, probably for the controversy generated in the past few weeks, it has not been much appreciated. If you want to see it in action on the Switch, we recommend that you retrieve our tried.

It is curious what they are the games in which users invest the most time, which however do not include the free games added in the Online subscription.

