Nintendo was the most successful video game company of 2021 in Japan, more data and lists

A new and interesting compilation has recently been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case of sales data from last year.

Specifically, it has been confirmed that Nintendo has been placed as the most successful company in sales of 2021 in Japan. These are the lists offered:

Companies:

Nintendo – 9,124,859 (32.98%) Capcom – 3,022,492 (10.92%) Pokemon Co. – 2,987,717 (10.79%) Konami – 1,788,024 (6.46%) Bandai Namco Entertainment – ​​1,721,159 (6.22%) Square Enix – 1,072,822 (3.87%) Microsoft Game Studios – 829,982 (3.00%) Sega – 800,204 (2.89%) Koei Tecmo – 732,234 (2.64%) Marvelous – 564,112 (2.03%) Sony Interactive Entertainment – ​​553,344 (2.00%) Electronic Arts – 377,548 (1.36%) Aniplex – 365,487 (1.32%) Atlus – 251,597 (0.90%) Neos – 202,194 (0.73%) Imagineer – 183,833 (0.66%) Nippon Columbia – 183,589 (0.66%) Ubisoft – 172,260 (0.62%) Nippon Ichi Software – 165,829 (0.59%) Spike Chunsoft – 155,551 (0.56%)

Total Software Sold – 27,665,656 (100%)

Switch companies:

Nintendo – 9,115,946 (39.51%) Pokemon Co. – 2,983,362 (12.93%) Capcom – 2,628,951 (11.40%) Konami – 1,741,618 (7.55%) Bandai Namco Entertainment – ​​1,082,265 (4.69%) Microsoft Game Studios – 826,148 (3.58%) Square Enix – 608,819 (2.64%) Marvelous – 524,329 (2.27%) Koei Tecmo – 437,108 (1.89%) Sega – 302,121 (1.31%)

Others – 2,819,848 (12.22%)

Total Switch Software Sold – 23,070,515 (100%)

3DS Companies:

Square Enix – 22,618 (36.15%) Nintendo – 8,913 (14.24%) Level 5 – 5,630 (9.00%) Pokemon Co. – 4,355 (6.96%) Atlus – 3,805 (6.08%) Sega – 3,175 (5.07%) FuRyu – 1,882 (3.01%) Bandai Namco Entertainment – ​​1,722 (2.75%) Capcom – 1,425 (2.28%) Arc System Works – 1,264 (2.02%)

Others – 7,782 (12.44%)

Total 3DS Software Sold – 62,571 (100%)

Source.