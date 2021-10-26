Nintendo’s mascot returns to the cinema

The animated film by Super Mario Bros. will arrive in cinemas in 2022, but there are already numerous news about this work. Let’s find out which ones.

Super Mario Bros., everything we know about the movie

Super Mario will return to theaters with an original animated film developed by its creator Shigeru Miyamoto. GamesRadar had announced its release during Nintendo’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, confirming its CGI animation. In addition to Miyamoto, Chris Meledandri – founder of Illumination, the mastermind behind such successes Despicable Me And The Secret Life of Pets.

image source: yahoo.com

During the recent Nintendo Direct the voices of the protagonists and the protagonists were announced. The most famous plumber in the world, Mario, will have the voice of Chris Pratt (the actor – much criticized – of Jurassic World and it’s Guardians of the Galaxy), while the voice of the Princess Peach will be “The queen of chess” Anya Taylor-Joy. And again: Mario’s enemy – Bowser – will have the voice of Jack Black, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. In the film there will also be a small surprise cameo of Charles Martinet, Mario’s original voice actor in Nintendo video games since the early 1990s.

Nintendo seems to be betting a lot on this new Super Mario Bros. New film, because Mario and company have already been to the cinema: in 1993, with the film of the same name which starred Bob Hoskins – the unforgettable Eddie Valiant of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? – film crushed by critics for its unlikely screenplay (but which today is a cult in retrospect for anyone who loves a bit of healthy trash cinema).

Who is Mario

Miyamoto in 1988 wanted to create a video game for Nintendo that had the characters of Popeye as its protagonists but was unable to acquire the license. For this reason he decided to create Jumpman, Donkey Kong and Pauline. The American headquarters of Nintendo noticed a resemblance between Jumpman and Mario Segale, owner of the establishment of the company’s headquarters. For this reason they decided to give him the name of Super Mario. Mario Bros later became his official name.

image source: volkskrant.nl

Mario made his debut as Jumpman in the arcade title Donkey Kong, in 1981. Initially his job is the carpenter, Mario / Jumpman has a domestic monkey – Donkey Kong – who mistreats him, and so the monkey escapes and kidnaps Pauline, the protagonist’s girlfriend. The object of the game is to rescue Pauline in a series of four patterns, which are repeated at ever increasing levels.

In 1983 Mario Bros. was launched on the market: in this videogame Mario and his younger brother Luigi, Italian plumbers working in New York, have to defeat creatures that come out of the city’s sewers.

Loading... Advertisements

Super Mario Bros. released in 1985 for the NES: Mario must rescue Princess Toadstool (later known as Princess Peach) of the Mushroom Kingdom after she was kidnapped by King Koopa.

To save her he will have to face 8 levels, each consisting of four schemes and the fourth and final scheme is always a castle manned by a mini Koopa King.

In 1988 it was presented and put on sale Super Mario Bros. 2: with this new title you can choose between four different characters to face the levels, each with different abilities: Toad can dig faster, Peach can fly for short periods, Luigi can jump very high, while Mario is the character more complete than the videogame.

Mario, in addition to being the protagonist of one of the most famous and long-lived video games in the world, has been the protagonist or appearance of numerous other video games, covering different genres such as: puzzle, rpg, driving, tennis, football, basketball, baseball, party games and winter and summer Olympic games. In addition, Mario has had numerous adaptations for television, such as a cartoon series called Super Mario. In addition to being the mascot of Nintendo, with a constant presence on all the consoles of the company.

We just have to wait for the new year to see the most famous plumber at the cinema!

Valentina Cimino