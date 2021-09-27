Nio, bears in control of the stock if the trend does not change

On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked his Twitter followers to name a ticker they haven’t given up yet; Benzinga selected a stock symbol from the responses received and made a technical analysis of it.

@yantrades, @marcos_pinel, @ shelbs2032 And @ mathiasandre01 they asked Benzinga to analyze the stock Nio, Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO).

The chart of the Nio stock

Nio shares have been trading in a bearish trend since they hit a high of $ 55.13 on July 1; on September 10, the stock then hit a higher high and on September 14 it created a double bearish high just above the $ 39.50 level.

As the trend unfolded, Nio hit a low of $ 24.54 on September 20 and then bounced back to the $ 36.40 area, which marks another lower high on the daily chart. On September 25, the stock printed an inverted hammer Japanese candle, a bearish pattern that indicates that there may be lower prices on the horizon in the near future.

The Nio stock chart has two gaps above the current price: the first is between $ 36.40 and $ 36.92 and the second, higher, is between $ 39.41 and $ 40.53; the gaps on the charts are filled about 90% of the time, so it is likely that in the future the Nio stock will rise to fill each of the two gaps.

The stock is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMA), and the eight-day EMA is trending below the 21-day EMA – both indicators are bearish. Furthermore, Nio is trading below the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates that the overall sentiment on the stock is bearish.