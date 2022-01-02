Nio ET5 2022, power, features, autonomy exceeds 1,000 km

Nio unveiled another smaller sedan than the ET7, with 150 kWh batteries. Two electric motors, 482 Hp, shutter speed 0-100 k / h in 4.3 seconds, head-up display with augmented reality

After the launch of the ET7, electric car manufacturer Nio unveiled a new sedan, the ET5. With smaller dimensions (479 cm) than its older sister, 510 cm long, the new Ev – the fifth to be produced by the Chinese brand – is ready to challenge its direct rival: the Tesla Model 3. Second of the three models that are based on the 2.0 Nio platform, it allows a declared record range of over 1,000 km with full charge and the most powerful battery pack, theUltra Long Range, from 150 kWh. While with the other two of 75 and 100 kWh, it is Standard Range and the Long Range, lifetimes of 550 and 700 km are reached, according to Cltc standards.

Nio ET5 2022, engines and exteriors – 479 cm long and with a wheelbase of 288 cm, the ET5 is very reminiscent of the ET7 in style, with narrow LED lights and a front bumper equipped with air intakes that push the air sideways, thus reducing drag (the coefficient is 0.24), as well as retractable handles. The car is able to accelerate from 0-100 km / h in 4.3 seconds, thanks to two electric motors with a total power of 482 Hp for 700 Nm of torque: the first with 201 Hp on the front axle, the another 281 hp at the rear. The arched roof, completely in glass for a total panoramic effect, is more pronounced than the ET7 but tapers at the rear, where we find a duck tail spoiler positioned above another LED light bar, which extends throughout. the width of the car.

Nio ET5 2022, interiors – The ET5 also features high-performance brake calipers and is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems – they call themselves Nio Autonomous Driving (Nad), Nio Aquila Super Sensing And Nio Adam Super Computing, able to allow autonomous driving on the motorway, in urban areas and during a parking lot, available by subscribing to a subscription with a monthly fee of about 100 euros. Inside, a 10.2 “display and a 12.8” central touchscreen stand out, in addition to the PanoCinema system: the panoramic digital cockpit that uses augmented reality and virtual reality, capable of projecting a 201-inch screen six meters from the point. observation.

Nio ET5 2022, prices and availability – Available in nine external and six different internal colors, among the options the nappa leather finishes and the ventilated and massaging seats stand out. In addition, the ET5 is equipped with long-range, high-resolution Lidar sensors to increase autonomous driving capability. The price for the 75 kWh model will start at around 45,000 euros (around 36,000 with a rental battery), while the 100 kWh model will cost around 53,000 euros. Although the official dates are not known, the new electric sedan will be launched on the Chinese market in September 2022, while it will be in Europe by the end of the year, between Germany, Norway and the Netherlands.

