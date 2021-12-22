NIO ET5 aims to challenge Tesla Model 3: from 0 to 100 km / h in

NIO, a Chinese car manufacturer active since 2014, presented ET5, its new mid-class coupe that aims to undermine the market where the Tesla Model 3 reigns today.

The NIO ET5 is expected to arrive on the Chinese market by the summer of 2022 with a starting price of about $ 40,000. In Europe, however, it is expected for the end of 2022 initially only in selected markets such as Germany, Norway and the Netherlands.

For the new ET5, three battery cuts are envisaged, of 75, 100 and 150 kWh, to guarantee the autonomy of distance that NIO declares respectively of 550, 700 and up to 1,000 km for the Ultralong Range version.

It should be remembered that these values ​​are calculated according to the Chinese CLTC cycle, which differs a lot from the more realistic WLTP we use in Europe, so we have to wait for different tests to get a clearer idea of ​​the consumption of the new ET5.

Moving on to other features, NIO claims that the new ET5 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.3 seconds thanks to its 480 horses and a torque of 700 Nm, delivered by two electric motors present on all versions.

The onboard system delivers 8 different driving modes, which modify the scenery and settings of the car, affecting steering precision, dynamics and handling, up to also having the sound effect of acceleration.

Eco-friendly interior materials and cutting-edge autonomous driving

The interiors are well cared for, made with ecological and recycled materials, illuminated by a scenographic and customizable system of LED lights. In the center of the dashboard, the protagonist is a 12.8 inch AMOLED display and already in the basic version we have a 7.1.4 sound system with 23 speakers and 1,000 watts of power.

This new model will feature all the latest technologies that NIO can offer including NAD (Nio Automous Driving), its most advanced autonomous driving system based on 33 sensors including a LIDAR and 11 cameras.

NIO will offer the new ET5 even with the rental battery, significantly reducing the purchase price against a monthly fee to be paid; we will find out how much this solution will be appreciated by the Chinese market, where the new ET5 will debut in a few months, to understand if it is still a solution that makes sense to offer for the purchase of an electric car.