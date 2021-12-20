NIO presents the ET5 electric with 1,000 km of autonomy: is this the real anti-Tesla?

A new one was held on December 18th NIO Day, an occasion in which the Chinese manufacturer anticipates news in the short and medium term. As rumored in recent days, NIO presented the new ET5 electric sedan, which completes the range and which sets a series of foundations to attack a segment where obviously Tesla dominates, in China and in other countries.

To do it the ET5 focuses on top features, made possible by the use of the new platform NIO Technology Platform 2.0. The first, and perhaps most important, feature is the possibility of three different drum cuts. With the standard battery from 75 kWh the car is credited with 550km, rising to around 700 with the Long Range from 100 kWh. But there is also a third option, called Ultra-Long Range, from 150 kWh, which can go up to 1,000 km autonomy. This data is all according to the CLTC standard, notoriously generous, but even considering the WLTP it is sure that the largest battery can offer record performance.

NIO wants to base the success of the ET5 also on the on-board technology, and for this it will integrate several ADAS and all the latest software developed so far. We will find NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), NIO Aquila Super Sensing, and NIO Adam Super Computing, a “hat-trick” that will allow the autonomous driving in different scenarios, from the highway to the city. Autonomous driving also at NIO battery exchange stations, another strong point. The ET5 will in fact also be available for purchase with the Battery as a Service contract, in which the battery will not be owned and can be exchanged in a few minutes at the appropriate stations. At the same time, the price of the car will be lower, starting from the equivalent of $ 40,000.

The interiors, also unveiled, are obviously minimal in style, with a wraparound dashboard that takes the name of PanoCinema, dominated by the large central touchscreen display, but which can also count for the first time on the technology developed with NREAL, to augmented reality using special AR glasses created specifically for NIO. The 256-color ambient lights and the 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos sound system complete the circle.

Doubts are often raised about the safety of Chinese cars, but even here the ET5 excels. The car scored 5 stars for both the C-NCAP standard and the Euro NCAP standard, in addition to excellent evaluations also according to the American criteria of the NHTSA. With proprietary battery, prices start from the equivalent of 51,000 dollars, with the first deliveries scheduled for September 2022.

During the same event, NIO also offered new details on the other electric sedan, the ET7. Orders can be confirmed from January 2022, with the first deliveries taking place in March 2022. We also have confirmation that after entering the Norwegian and German market, in the course of 2022 NIO will also arrive in Denmark, Holland and Sweden, for then widen further into 25 countries since 2025.