Nio, shares jump after rumors about orders for ET7

Stocks Monday morning Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rallied following the release of a report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its ET7 electric sedan in January; formal bookings are expected to take place in mid-January, with deliveries expected by the end of the quarter.

At the time of publication, Nio was up 7.63% to $ 41.61.

Analysis of Nio’s daily chart

Stocks appear to rise higher and higher in what technical traders refer to as a descending triangle; if stocks manage to break out of resistance, the stock’s overall trend could reverse.

The price has met resistance near the bearish trendline, an area of ​​resistance it has held many times in the past; support was found near the $ 30.50 area and could continue to be found near this area but, should the pattern hold, the stock could see a bearish push beyond this area.

The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green) and broke above the 200-day moving average (blue) on Monday, indicating that sentiment on the stock appears to be getting more bullish.

Each of these moving averages can be considered a support area in the future.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has seen a slight upward push and the indicator is now at 54: this shows that in general the buying pressure is slightly higher than the selling pressure.

What could happen to Nio

Bullish traders would like to see the stock continue to push higher, continuing until it breaks through the resistance of the pattern; with a break above the resistance, the stock could see a strong bullish push and a change in trend.

The bearish traders, on the other hand, would like the pattern to continue forming and for the stock to fall below the $ 30.50 level; if the stock starts to maintain this level as a resistance area, it could experience further bearish push in the future.