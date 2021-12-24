NISII: “Sixth place would be normal for the value of Roma”

Roma misses a great opportunity and is stopped on a draw by Sampdoria, thus wasting the possibility of shortening against Atalanta. Stefano Agresti commented the match as follows: “The Giallorossi have thrown away the game”. Also Jacopo Palizzi did not expect this result: “It’s a huge disappointment.”

“The first round makes me think that we must surrender to the evidence: Roma are once again the ‘Rometta'”he concludes Gianluca Lengua.

This and much more in "Maximum Listening", section de LAROMA24.IT edited by the editorial staff. A walk among the most important radio programs in the capital.

For what is the value of Roma, if it were to finish sixth in the standings it would be a value and a normal championship: it would be a non-trivial improvement compared to last year, it would be not just a position but a different competition. But considering the expectations related to the coach, perhaps it is legitimate to expect something more and I hope so. Then you have to see the gaps. Getting to 5th place would be a good championship. And if Roma were to finish fourth, they would do a feat (FEDERICO NISII, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

This ranking, I say today in the aftermath of a match that did not present any type of episode, is distorted by referee errors that Roma suffered in this first part of the season. I still think that this Rome has so much unexpressed potential (ANDREA DI CARLO, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

Attacking midfielder Zaniolo seems a bit messy to me, better Pellegrini. The 22 is more of an intermediate, so I prefer him as a second striker as he is doing now. When you constantly change a player’s role, it means that he is suitable to do so, and this is an advantage, but also that you cannot find the right role for him. Focusing on Zaniolo is inevitable, Mourinho must decide where and how (MARIO SCONCERTI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)

I see the glass as half full because I see a serious club that is building a team in a serious way, basing its project on a very good coach. The missteps are physiological in a growth path, we must not get caught up in the frenzy of the result, at least for this season (GIORGIO DE ANGELIS, PlayRoma)

This way of playing does not guarantee stability, it relies too much on chance. Mourinho has his responsibilities, it’s not just a player problem. Roma struggles so much with the teams that close (MAX PALOMBELLA, PlayRoma)

I think Rome were too sure of getting a result yesterday, it was the wrong attitude. I was convinced that Bergamo had also been the turning point from a mental point of view, but yesterday we saw a not very humble attitude. Too bad, a golden opportunity was missed but I want to think that it is just a hiccup. There is still a growth in Mourinho’s technical project, with him many players have improved. There was too much air of celebration, as if the year had ended a week ago in Bergamo. Let’s hope the hottest year starts now (FRANCESCO BALZANI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

After the match in Bergamo, what else do the players need to understand that they have to stay focused until the last minute? (ANTONIO FELICI, Centro Suono Sport, 101.5, I’ll give it to you Tokyo)

I am still amazed at how Roma were able to give Pedro to Lazio, it’s crazy … With Sampdoria I was disappointed not so much by the non-victory, but by the ignorance of Roma (ILARIO DI GIOVAMBATTISTA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

I believe that yesterday what happens to the teams that are neither staff nor mentality are still equipped to make a top championship. Roma played with the same 11 as Bergamo, but had a different attitude and response on the pitch. It cannot be entirely attributed to Mourinho, but it certainly calls into question the motivations that a coach of his level must convey to the team. In a dull game like that, which goes that way, you can’t take a corner kick (ROBERTO MAIDA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

Very strong disappointment. Roma in this group scored fewer points in the year than Luis Enrique and the one in which Di Francesco was sacked. I fear that what we saw yesterday is normal and in Bergamo it is the abnormality, that is, Rome that as a child has made itself great on the pitch of a great one. I don’t want to give up on this, but the first round makes me think that we must surrender to the evidence: Roma are back to being the ‘Rometta’ (GIANLUCA LENGUA, Radio Radio, 104.5, Radio Radio Lo Sport)

It is still not possible to understand what kind of team Roma are when they play. Now I don’t know if he is in a position to move anything on the market, because there are two or three reinforcements needed. If you see Veretout’s performance in Bergamo and yesterday’s, you understand that you can never feel comfortable, you have no certainties (ROBERTO PRUZZO, Radio Radio 104.5, Morning – Sport and News)

Tedious, predictable team. I expected more. In the Roma group I give a 6, from Mourinho I expected more (NANDO BEARS, Radio Radio 104.5, Morning – Sport and News)

Yesterday’s Roma disappointed me tactically, Mourinho has some strange reactions, luckily this time he didn’t blame the team or the referee. This year I expected something different from him. Perhaps, however, the team is not worth more than sixth place in the standings (SANDRO SABATINI, Radio Radio 104.5, Morning – Sport and News)

Roma was a sensational disappointment, if you hear Mourinho, Sampdoria only defended itself, and it wasn’t like that. The problem is that Roma had the game in hand and threw it away, the Portuguese always has an excuse and is always excused: if he wins in Bergamo he is a hero, if he draws with Sampdoria it is because he has a short squad (STEFANO AGRESTI, Radio Radio 104.5, Morning – Sport and News)

It happens that a team puts the bus in front of the door and Mourinho should know it well (TONY DAMASCELLI, Radio Radio 104.5, Morning – Sport and News)

It was a lost opportunity in all respects because both Napoli and Atalanta did not win. It was a huge disappointment. I just hope Roma can get higher than last year (JACOPO PALIZZI, Tele Radio Stereo, 92.7)