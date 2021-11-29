Nissan, $ 18 billion Ambition plan. Solid state batteries by 2028

Listen to the audio version of the article

Nissan is a new long-term vision for the mobility of the future, but not only. This is the philosophy behind the Ambition 2030 plan with which the Japanese manufacturer is an integral part of the Alliance with both Renault and Mitsubishi intends to respond to new environmental needs and also to become 100% sustainable. With this vision, Nissan aims to build, also through new collaborations with allies, but not only, an innovative intelligent ecosystem based on integrated mobility. To be verified whether the ambitious program will actually be implemented and if on schedule. The stock market responded by selling (-5.63%) against a still positive performance in 2021 (+ 7.32%).

Twenty-three new models and many technological innovations

Over the next ten years, Nissan will launch electrified vehicles and introduce technological innovations, expanding its operations globally. The vision supports Nissan’s goal of being a zero-emissions brand throughout the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050. With the new plan, therefore, Nissan intends to lead the new era of electrification, but in the same time to pursue future business opportunities that will exist.

The plan is supported by a major investment

One of the early pioneers of electric vehicles, Nissan has long democratized battery-powered vehicles and invested in building charging and energy management infrastructures. By placing electrification at the heart of Nissan’s long-term strategy for the new Ambition 2030, it aims to accelerate the electrification of its model range and the rate of technological innovation with investments of 2 trillion yen (17.6 billion dollars) over the next five years.

The aim is to improve sales by 75% in Europe

The goal is to offer a diverse range of 23 new electrified models, 15 of which will be electric by 2030, with a mix of electrification of more than 50% globally through the Nissan and Infiniti brands. In doing so, the Japanese manufacturer aims to significantly increase its sales of electric vehicles in 2030 by over 75% in Europe, but also by 40% both in China and in the United States and in addition by 55% on the Japanese market. .

Four concepts that anticipate the production models

Nissan also presented three new concept cars on the occasion that will aim to offer improved driving experiences through high-level technological packaging. These concepts showcase the potential Nissan can deliver through a wide range of new vehicles and advanced ecosystems. Nissan’s goal is also to support greater access to both safe and exciting sustainable mobility.