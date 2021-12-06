Nissan Ambition 2030, new plans for the electric future

Nissan Ambition 2030, the company unveils what will be the new long-term vision, which aims to enhance and improve the mobility of the future. The auto house wants to become totally sustainable in the entire production and life cycle of products, helping to create a world cleaner, safer and more inclusive.

A new vision for Nissan, with which the brand uses its strategic value, increasing the mobility of its customers through driving experiences that are ever safer, more exciting and connected with the surrounding environment. The House, in particular, will go to realize the first intelligent integrated mobility ecosystem EV36Zero, which concerns the production of new electric vehicles (EVs), microgrids for the rational management of 100% renewable energy between the cars and the grid and a new Gigafactory for the development of batteries.

The new hub, at the Sunderland plant in the UK, represents an initial investment of £ 1 billion. Ambition 2030 is the plan that supports Nissan’s goals of achieving carbon neutrality throughout the lifecycle of its products by 2050, including: an electrified option for every car of the brand in Europe (by 2023), with a mix electrified sales of over 75% by fiscal year 2026, the CHILL OUT concept car, a next-generation crossover unveiled at the Ambition 2030 unveiling, uses the CMF-EV Alliance platform and offers brilliant acceleration and seamless control. previous; Nissan will also expand its battery reconditioning facilities beyond Japan with a new headquarters in Europe in 2022, and building on the success of Nissan LEAF, the brand will shortly introduce innovative e-POWER technology on the new Qashqai and X-Trail. .

With the arrival of the Ariya 100% electric crossover, a fully electrified European range is on the horizon. Guillaume Cartier, Nissan Chairperson for the AMIEO Region, says: “Over the past decade, Europe has been the region that has led the transition to electrification. In our vision of the next decade we will see a further acceleration of this process.

Not only will we offer an electrified version of all of our cars in Europe, but our 360 ° vision for sustainable mobility will bring 100% renewable energy to our EV hub in the UK and will see the introduction of new battery reconditioning facilities in Europe”.