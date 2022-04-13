Nissan and NASA Collaborate to Develop Better Solid-State Batteries—Both Need Them

Image : nissan

Space and cars go together like bacon and peanut butter (try it before you say anything). A new collaboration between NASA and Nissan is now expected to benefit travelers on both sides of the atmosphere.

Nissan announced a new prototype factory in Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture on Friday. Called the Nissan Research Center, its goal is to bring laminated solid-state battery cells to market by 2028 using cutting-edge science called computational materials. The researchers will fill a supercomputer with tons of data on all kinds of materials and have the computer crunch the numbers to figure out what kinds of material combinations will work best under certain conditions. NASA is very interested in this technology, as well as the batteries that could be derived from it. According to said Nissan Corporate Vice President Kazuhiro Doi told reporters: “Both NASA and Nissan need the same type of battery.”

There are a lot of advantages to these batteries, which are smaller, more stable and can be charged in minutes instead of hours. There are other benefits, as pointed out Ars Technica:

The Nissan-NASA partnership, which also involves researchers from the University of California, San Diego, is likely looking beyond those early cells. While today’s solid-state battery designs change some critical parts of lithium-ion batteries, primarily by removing flammable liquid electrolytes, they largely leave others in their place, including the use of rare or expensive metals such as cobalt and nickel. By eliminating such metals, the batteries of the future would not only be cheaper, but would also have potentially cleaner and more ethical supply chains. Cobalt mining, for example, is fraught with human rights abuses and environmental dangers. According to the Associated Press, the partners will create a “source materials computing platform” consisting of a large database of materials that can be mixed and matched to determine their potential properties.﻿

Solid state batteries definitely seem to be the way of the future. Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford and GM are developing the same technology, although some car manufacturers, like Porscheare also looking for electronic fuels to keep gasoline cars on the road.

Refering to POT, it was already associated with car manufacturers before. GM developed the Lunar Rover who traveled to the moon. Chrysler’s Redstone missiles, one of the first ballistic missiles capable of launching a nuclear or other payload over 300 km , were used in the early days of the space program. Alan Shepard, the first American in space, climbed on a Chrysler Redstone missile.