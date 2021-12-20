Nissan, goodbye to the E-NV200 electric van and the Barcelona factory

Since 2009 Nissan produced the popular van NV200 in the factory of Barcelona, and from 2014 also its 100% electric version, E-NV200, which has totaled the sale of over 49,000 copies worldwide. Now the Renault ally brand has announced the end of the career of the van which, with the Leaf, has been the symbol of electrification. It does not close for just one cycle of a product, but the activity of the Spanish plant ceases entirely, as announced in mid-2020.

Operating since 1983, Nissan’s Spanish hub has produced more than 3.35 million vehicles, divided into more than 15 different models, including the NV200. The Japanese brand will continue to have an electric van, but the new product, which will be the Townstar, will be built with the CMF-C platform, in common with Renault, on which the new Kangoo is also assembled.

For this reason the production will move to France, and the Spanish plants will therefore remain inoperative. The Spanish government has been seeking mediation between Nissan and probable parties interested in the acquisition for months, a commitment that has so far resulted in nothing.

At one point it looked like the Chinese Great Wall Motors could have been the right partner but, according to a recent Reuters report, the deal fell through.