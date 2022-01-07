Nissan Juke 2022, 2 new interesting versions for a strong revival of the SUV

Nissan is preparing to launch on the market two new interesting versions of the Juke SUV that promise nice surprises, a hybrid version and a sports version to relaunch the model that has enjoyed some success on the market over the years. Let’s try to find out more to understand what will be the two new versions of the Nissan Juke 2022 suv.

Nissan Juke 2022 in hybrid version the news

If currently the Nissan Juke is present on the Italian market only with the 1.0 DIG-T supercharged three-cylinder petrol engine with 114 HP and 200 Nm of maximum torque, both with a six-speed manual gearbox and with a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic gearbox , the 2022 novelties of the House anticipate thearrival of a new hybrid version of the suv.

According to initial reports, the new Nissan Juke hybrid, based on the modular CMF-B platform, should arrive in the 145 HP version, thanks to the combination of a 1.6 aspirated petrol engine and a dedicated electric powertrain.

The Full Hybrid version with hybrid propulsion will join the standard declination with the 114 HP 1.0 DIG-T petrol engine and should debut next spring, while the sale prices of the Nissan Juke hybrid should start from about 22 thousand euros.

New sports version Nissan Juke 2022 awaited

Together with the brand new hybrid version, the presentation of one is also expected new Juke version all sports Nismo. The Juke sports range should consist of a single 117 HP 1.0 engine and for the rest nothing is known yet.

What is certainly known is that this is a novelty with which Nissan aims to relaunch the sales of the SUV but also its own brand in general even if, according to rumors, the sports Nismo version of the Juke should not arrive before 2023.