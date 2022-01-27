Nissan Micra, the new generation will be electric. Here are the first teasers

Nissan Micra will have an heir that will be 100% electric . The name has not yet been confirmed but the automaker has communicated this important news during the presentation of the new electrification plan of the Alliance. A model that will be built starting from CMF-BEV platform , the same on which the future new electric Renault 5 will be born. This means that it will not arrive before 2024 . Immediately after the presentation of the new plan, the Japanese manufacturer gave some more details on the heir of the Micra and shared the first teasers.

This new battery-powered car will be built in France by Renault and specifically at the ElectriCity plant. The design will obviously be the result of Nissan’s work. The successor to the Micra will be marketed in Europe. Obviously, the Japanese carmaker did not go into detail in telling what its new electric model will be like. However, given that it will be based on the CMF-BEV platform, some of its key characteristics can already be hypothesized.

This platform, in fact, can be used for cars about 4 meters long that they will have an autonomy of up to 400 km. Of course, Nissan points out that all features will be disclosed in due course. Since we are talking about at least 2024, there will be time to learn a lot more.

As for the teasers, the roundness of the front lights and rear lights which are somewhat reminiscent of the design seen on the third generation of this car. A project that will therefore be very interesting to follow. It will also be important to understand whether Nissan intends to anticipate the shapes of the future electric Micra through a concept car that could possibly arrive as early as 2023.

The electric vehicle announced today joins the Nissan model portfolio produced by Renault in France as the new Nissan Townstar.