Nissan Micra will be electric and will arrive in 2024. The first images

The successor of the Nissan Micra will be an electric compact expected in the European market not before 2024. This was announced by the leaders of the Japanese house on the sidelines of the online press conference held by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, in which it was announced the allocation of 23 billion euros to support the launch of 35 new electric models. Among them will be the new Nissan Micra, based on the Cmf-Bev platform shared with the new R5 concept seen at the Munich show. The Alliance defines it as the most competitive for compact cars, destined for debut in 2024 and capable of providing a zero-emission driving range of up to 400 km. In addition, it guarantees a cost reduction of 33% and a 10% increase in performance compared to Renault’s current reference electric B segment, the Zoe. The Cmf-Bev platform is intended to serve as the basis for over 250,000 vehicles per year under the Renault, Alpine, Dacia and Nissan brands. Among them, the natural heir of Nissan Micra, which will be built in the north of France.
New Nissan Micra: characteristics
Rounded lines reflect a design that appears inspired by the third series of Nissan Micra (the K12) at least in the front and rear, both characterized by rounded headlights. The side has overhangs reduced to a minimum that underline the compactness of the body, in addition to the more decisive sections of the roof line. Nissan has specified that further technical details will be announced in the coming months, likely with the arrival of the first prototypes on the road. “This brand new model will be designed by Nissan and manufactured by Renault, using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance resources while maintaining its Nissan-ness – said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer – This is a prime example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. As a successor to our iconic Micra, I am confident that this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe. “
