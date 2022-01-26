Nissan presents the new Juke Kiiro special version for The Batman

The highly successful SUV Nissan Juke is presented in its new special edition dedicated to Batman, in the new and exclusive Ceramic Gray exterior color, with spiced lemon details on the bumper trim and side moldings. Excellent technological equipment for comfort and safety.

The car was born thanks to promotional partnership undertaken by Nissan with Warner Bros Pictures, on the occasion of the premiere of the new film The Batman, scheduled in Italian cinemas on March 3rd. The partnership will result in a dedicated media campaign featuring Juke’s images alongside the film’s iconic graphics. An unprecedented car, which brings with it the symbolism and spirit that in this latest film of the saga celebrates the cinematic evolution of Batman, a metaphorical journey of growth and discovery.

The exterior look of the new Nissan Juke Kiiro

The car presents itself with a modern and very bold design, the special version was called Kiiro, Japanese word meaning yellow. And indeed, the new exterior color Ceramic Gray with Black contrast roof has been enhanced by Nissan through brand new Spiced Lemon color details on the front and rear bumper trims and on the side moldings, which give the car a dynamic and distinctive character. .

Nissan Juke Kiiro is shown with new 19 ”alloy wheels, which come from the top version of the Tekna range, but for this special edition they have been created and inserted in a brand new total Black look. The mirror caps and the sloping roofline feature a sophisticated graphic pattern. The look of the car presents itself, in its complexity, at the same time dynamic and captivating. And you will like it.

The themed cockpit

Inside, Monoform sports seats in Black fabric with synthetic leather inserts and Spiced Lemon stitching (yellow always comes back) have been inserted. The knee rest, the console, the center armrest and the front doors are covered in Black synthetic leather, and a fantastic, very harmonious effect is created between the inside and outside of the car. We see the name of the special version written on a elegant badge that the manufacturer has decided to place on the center console, near the gear lever.

The new Nissan Juke Kiiro will be built in a limited edition of 5,000 units throughout the region, of which 250 are destined for the Italian market.

What to say about the engine and safety on board

The successful crossover Nissan Juke in its Kiiro version will be equipped, like the rest of the range, with a turbo petrol engine capable of delivering 114 HP of power and a torque of 200Nm. The range of technologies for safety and comfort is very rich, and we can mention some on-board systems, such as intelligent emergency braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, cruise control with steering wheel controls, or road sign recognition and the system of warning and intervention of involuntary lane change.

And that’s not all, the NissanConnect infotainment system allows everyone to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to play their favorite apps on the integrated 8 ”Touchscreen. Nissan Juke offers the use of TomTom Maps & Live Traffic but, thanks to the compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, it also has a multitude of other commands.