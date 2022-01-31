Nissan Qashqai 2022, that’s why it could be the revelation SUV of the year

Nissan has decided to forgo any diesel offer for its new Qashqai. The Japanese manufacturer will offer unprecedented technology in Europe and Italy in 2022. Called e-Power, is based on a powerful electric motor, supported by a 3-cylinder petrol engine. And this is precisely the reason why it could turn out to be the SUV of the year.

This is the first car to use the CMF-C modular platform, under an agreement reached with Renault as part of the Franco-Japanese Alliance. Nissan Qashqai 2022 it is a pragmatic, pleasant to live and financially competitive model. Basically, it is destined to receive a leading role in this 2022. Let’s deepen:

Will the revelation SUV of the year be Nissan Qashqai 2022?

Much more modern, comfortable and fun to drive than its predecessor, the Nissan Qashqai 2022 can hold its own against large family SUVs. The new Nissan Qashqai 2022 it will arrive in Nissan dealerships next summer, but the e-Power version hides a specific electrified technology of the Japanese brand, already marketed in Japan, but unprecedented in Europe, which is being talked about a lot.

The system combines a thermal block with an electric motor, it is actually more of a hybrid. However, gasoline only acts as a generator for the electric motor, which is the only one providing power and torque to the drive wheels.

While driving, the reactions of the Qashqai e-Power they are those of an electric vehicle. The engine immediately delivers its maximum torque (300 Nm) when starting or overtaking. And it is possible to drive the car only with the accelerator pedal, or almost, like on a Nissan Leaf. This function is only active above 10 kilometers per hour. The brake pedal must be used to stop the car completely or to manage it during maneuvers.

In this e-Power technology, the battery acts as a buffer between the petrol unit and the electric motor that develops 140 kW (i.e. 190 hp). Thus, the 1.5L 3-cylinder with variable compression ratio runs at speeds depending on the road traveled. We remind you that the CVT gearbox remains one of the most efficient transmissions, as it is stably on the most suitable transmission ratio according to the driving phases.

Nissan Qashqai 2022 with a lot of ultra-high strength steel

Nissan has chosen one for the Qashqai 2022 relatively high heat output (157 CV), so as to allow its use on long journeys. This leads to consumption, which Nissan estimates, in the combined cycle, at 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers or 122 grams of CO2 per kilometer. Which puts it on par with a 140PS Qashqai II 1.3 DIG-T BVM6.

On the side of the car body, Nissan Qashqai 2022 shows superior stiffness compared to the second generation model with the adoption of very high strength steel and a reinforced assembly structure for the struts.