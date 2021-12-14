Nissan Qashqai: December offer

The third generation of Nissan Qashqai, the model that in 2007 simply invented the medium crossover segment, is offered in offer valid for the entire month of December 2021 . The renewed Qashqai has grown, not only in size, but also in its behavior on the road, in its design and above all in the technological equipment that includes infotainment and driving assistance systems. This makes it the Nissan Qashqai 2021 offer in place one of the new car offers most interesting, considering the monthly payment set at only 269 euros . The Nissan Qashqai in promotion is equipped with the 140 HP 1.3 DiG-T petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, in the N-Style version. By 31 December it is possible to have it by paying an advance of € 6,122, then 36 installments of € 269 and the final installment, equal to the guaranteed future value of € 18,150. The offer is valid in case of scrapping or exchange of your vehicle. By leaving the telephone number in the box below, you have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give further details on the active promotion and how to access the offer.

New Nissan Qashqai: characteristics

The new Qashqai rests on the new Cmf-C modular platform, which allows to maintain proportions in all comparable to the past, but adds a more balanced distribution of masses between front and rear, with high-strength steels and elements with high structural strength. The result is a frame that is 60 kg lighter and 41% stiffer. The new model measures 4,425 mm in length, or 35 mm more than the previous one, with an additional 32 mm in width which brings the total to 1,838 in width, while the height reaches 1,635 mm. The increase in size in all directions is underlined by the increase of 20 mm in the wheelbase, with benefits extended from internal roominess to greater stability at high speeds. Above all, the overall footprint of the interiors changes, now much more technological, with a new 12.3 “multifunction TFT display and widely configurable combined with the 10.8” Head Up Display, which projects information on navigation, traffic or driving assistance on the windscreen in the driver’s field of vision. The infotainment system, manageable from the 9 ”cantilevered display on the dashboard, offers a range of connectivity services that include integration with smartphones, In-Car Wi-Fi to connect up to seven devices and NissanConnect Services, ‘dedicated app to manage and monitor the vehicle. It includes all navigation, entertainment and setting functions and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the latter also available wirelessly.