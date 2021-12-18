Nissan Qashqai: dynamism and technology are growing – The Test of ANSA Motori

After more than three million units sold in Europe and five in the world, the third generation of Nissan Qashqai continues to grow to remain the protagonist in the mid-size crossover segment.

New Qashqai begins to write the history of a segment that it has helped to make popular since 2006, today among the densest and most competitive. It does so with the credentials of a well-known name, combined with the benefits of a superior technical platform, a modern approach to connectivity and exclusively electrified engines.

The protagonist of the ANSA Motori test is fitted with the 140 HP 1.3 DiG-T mild-hybrid, with manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. The range also includes a 158 hp version, with front and all-wheel drive, as well as the availability of a continuously variable Xtronic automatic transmission. The new Qashqai is the first model of the Renault-Nissan alliance to rest on the Cmf-C modular platform, which has a rigidity that is 47% higher than the previous one, as well as being lighter due to the abundant use of very high-strength steel.

The decidedly more dynamic and streamlined look hides the extra 35 mm of body length, which stops at 4,425 mm. Without sacrificing agility, the increased length is combined with more space inside the passenger compartment, both for the occupants and for the load capacity. The boot with a minimum capacity of 504 liters is at the top of its category, with space that can be easily exploited thanks to its regular shapes. The slightly high load threshold is compensated for by the floor which can be adjusted in two levels. There is no shortage of automatic opening of the tailgate, a 12 V socket, a pocket with an elastic band and another small side compartment.

The previous analogue instrumentation has been replaced by a fully digital cockpit, with a 12.3 “display behind the steering wheel, a 10.8” Head-Up Display, as well as an additional 9 “screen dedicated to infotainment. Fluid and easy to manage, it also offers compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices, as well as supporting various functions that can be managed from the NissanConnect Services app.

The technological circle closes with a state-of-the-art adas equipment represented by the ProPilot, capable of activating the brakes if it detects a moving obstacle nearby, to be added to the predictive functions capable of understanding, through the radar, the dangers deriving from sudden obstacles. . The adas package also includes all the systems necessary for the requirements valid for the second level of autonomous driving.

The evolution of design and electronic systems is combined with a decidedly more mature road behavior. In fact, it takes very little to perceive the generational leap and the good synergy between the 140 HP hybrid engine with the six-speed manual gearbox, precise in the engagement and assisted by a very progressive clutch. The quality of the set-up rewards absolute comfort on road roughness, without penalizing cornering thanks to the containment of body roll. The lightness of the steering, on the other hand, does not interfere with the feeling of safety at high speeds and is appreciated when maneuvering in the city. Qualities that allow the third series of Qashqai to move in the urban context with ease, also thanks to a good reactivity in acceleration.

Impeccable soundproofing, net of some side rustling perceptible on the motorway. The new Nissan Qashqai in six trim levels: Visia, Acenta, Business, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna +, all equipped with Dig-T 1.3 Mild Hybrid petrol engine, 140 and 158 HP. The entry-level version starts at 25,500 euros for the Visia version, with a 140 HP mild hybrid engine, 2WD and 6-speed manual gearbox.

The trial version, in the rich Tekna set-up, instead starts at 33,800 euros.