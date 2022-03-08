Nissan Qashqai: it will also be hybrid e-Power

THE ELECTRIC MOTOR MOVES THE WHEELS – By the summer, the range of suv engines Nissan Qashqaicurrently composed of the 1.3-liter mild hybrid available with 140 or 158 hp, will be enriched with a further hybrid unit called e-Power. This is the revised and improved version for Europe of the technology present on the Japanese market since 2017. This hybrid system is formed by a 3-cylinder turbo petrol 1.5 with 158 HP, which performs the function of generator to recharge an ion battery. of lithium, which powers an electric motor from 190 hp. It is the latter that moves the wheels of the car, not the internal combustion engine (Watch the video below). In this way, the heat engine that produces energy can run in a optimal range of rpm, minimizing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, in urban contexts, where frequent starts and braking facilitate energy regeneration, the system tends to keep the heat engine off more often, with about 65% fewer starts than in a traditional hybrid system.

MANAGE FLOWS – To regulate the various energy flows a special control unit takes care of it based on a series of parameters such as the state of charge of the battery, the driving conditions and the power required, it also manages the regeneration phase (when you release the accelerator pedal or operate the brake the electric motor recharges the battery). For example, when traveling at low speed, the energy produced by the heat engine goes partly to the electric motor and partly to the battery and, when the latter is fully charged, the thermal unit switches off and the machine proceeds exclusively with the charge. battery. On the contrary, when a lot of power is required, the energy needed by the electric motor comes from both the thermal engine and the battery. The system Nissan e-Poweras it is designed, it does not require the battery to be recharged from the external mains, therefore it is not plug-in.

SOUNDS LIKE A NORMAL CAR – In developing the hybrid system e-POWER the engineers Nissan they thought of creating a sound effect inside the passenger compartment that would make driving the Qashqai similar to traditional cars, in which the petrol engine is connected to the wheels of the car. They then created Linear Tunea system that guaranteed a direct connection between the number of revolutions of the thermal engine and the speed of the car.

BRAKE BY RELEASING THE ACCELERATOR – Also there Nissan Qashqai e-Power will be able to count on the e-Pedal technology of the Japanese company, which allows you to brake by releasing the accelerator pedal (the deceleration, achieved by the electric motor that is activated as a generator, can reach up to 0.2 g, just enough to make the brake lights). The system is activated via a special button on the center console, is adjustable in intensity and is designed to make driving situations characterized by frequent braking and accelerating more comfortable.

THE TECHNICAL SHEET