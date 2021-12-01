Nissan Qashqai, the spy photos of the e-Power hybrid

Nissan presented the new Qashqai last February. The renewed crossover has reached Italy in recent months, but its range is set to expand in the near future.

Our colleagues from Motor.es they pinched a Qashqai in the unusual engine hybrid e-Power. Why “unusual”? In this Nissan, the heat engine never moves the wheels.

Generate energy

The Qashqai was photographed during some test sessions. Curiously, even if the model has been officially unveiled for months, the forklift has some camouflage on the front and rear. Although it looks like a totally new version on the surface, the only difference from the other variants in the range should be a specific badge installed on the tailgate.

The fact is that this motorization “range extender”Has already been anticipated by Nissan. How does it work? In a traditional hybrid, the thermal and electric engines both intervene on the wheels. The degree of “presence” of one unit or the other depends on a number of factors, including how you drive. Nissan’s choice, on the other hand, was to insert the internal combustion engine exclusively as energy generator for the electrical unit.

The most powerful of the range

Nissan defines this solution as “an electric car without a plug”. The Qashqai can be commonly used as a battery car, but when the charge runs out, the petrol engine can be activated and thus increase the overall range.

In total, the e-Power powertrain should guarantee approx 190 hp And 330 Nm of couple. The technology has already been used in Japan on the Note and Serena models and has been used in the past by the BMW i3 Range Extender, Opel Ampera and Chevrolet Volt.

Pending the e-Power version scheduled for 2022, the Qashqai is available with only 140 and 158 HP mild hybrid engines.