Nissan solid state batteries will cost (only) $ 75 / kWh

During the Ambition 2030 event with which Nissan laid the foundations of its long-term electric strategy, among the things communicated, there were also some thematic ones batteries. First of all, in the short term, the House has made it known that it has made progress on normal “lithium ions”, creating a cobalt-free cell that will reduce costs by 65% ​​between now and 2028.

Perhaps more interestingly, Nissan also said it will launch an electric vehicle equipped with one by early 2028 solid state battery, made with a proprietary technology called ASSB (All-Solid-State Battery), which will be produced in a pilot plant in Yokohama expected in 2024. Let’s try to better understand what it is.

Commitment in first person

The word “proprietary”, coupled with the location where the battery will be produced, suggests that Nissan has developed technical solutions on its own. It would not be the first time. The company has produced lithium-ion batteries with NEC for about 20 years, with a joint venture called AESC now being sold to a Chinese partner. In short, he has already gained a lot of experience.

But lithium-ion batteries without cobalt and the solid state battery ASSB have points in common? Probably not, as can be guessed from the note in which Nissan specifies that with the ASSBs it aims to offer a range of solutions based on the segment to which future electric cars belong, proposing different batteries for different uses. As if to say, cobalt-free batteries for the masses (and the Renault 5 and Renault 4 will probably come into play here) and solid-state batteries for more exclusive and performing cars. The other details on the plan, with all the new models on the way, can be found here.

The foregoing must not be misleading. Nissan’s solid-state batteries aim to be very competitive nonetheless. The House thinks it can reach the threshold of the $ 75 per kWh. That would mean a cost of $ 7,500 for a 100 kWh battery pack and a cost of $ 3,750 for a 50 kWh battery pack.

The company is even convinced that it can do better, reaching $ 65 per kWh at the level of the battery pack and thus achieving complete parity in cost between an electric car and a petrol car. Add that Nissan believes it will reduce the charging time to one third of the current one, and that’s it.

Nissan Hang-Out concept Nissan Max-Out concept

Over 2 million electric

But if the electric car finally catches on, Nissan will need plenty of batteries to meet demand. For this reason, the company has declared that together with various partners it will reach a production capacity of 52 GWh in 2026 and 130 GWh in 2030. These are numbers that, considering an average of 60-80 kWh per car, would allow to produce between 650,000 and 850,000 cars the first and between 1.6 and 2.2 million cars the second.

Nissan Surf-Out concept

According to the House, the production of electric cars will take place in the same factories where the traditional cars are produced today. They will be modernized and converted. In addition, the House will also take advantage of greater use of recycled materials thanks to the involvement of 4R Energy, a subsidiary that has been operating in the field for over 10 years. 4R Energy will start working on the recovery of raw materials not only in Japan, but also in Europe (in 2023) and in the USA (in 2026).

To complement its electric strategy, Nissan is also aiming to create its own charging infrastructure. It will be financed with an investment of 20 billion yen (over 150 million euros) between now and 2026.