Nissan Townstar: prices announced

SISTER OF THE KANGOO – The Italian branch of the Japanese house opens the orders of the multispace Nissan Townstar, available both in the version for transporting people and in that for commercial use. This is the sister model of the Renault Kangoo, now in its third generation. It is offered with the 130 HP 4-cylinder 1.3 turbo petrol engine alone with a torque of 240 Nm combined with a six-speed manual gearbox.

TWO EQUIPMENTS – The price list of Nissan Townstar starts from 28,610 euros for setting up N-Connecta, up to € 30,560 for the Tekna. The first includes, among other things, a height-adjustable driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support, the keyless opening system, the 16 “steel rims, the matching exterior mirrors, the multimedia system with a compatible 8” screen. with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sliding doors with opening glass, cruise control, leather steering wheel, center console between the seats with armrests, LED daytime running lights, traffic sign recognition system, fatigue warning, automatic braking and the lane departure warning system. There Tekna adds 16 “alloy wheels, roof bars, 360 ° camera, navigator, smartphone holder, heated front seats, wireless charging for smartphones, speeding alarm with recognition traffic signs, the high beam assist device.

THE PACKAGES – Several packages available for the Nissan Townstar, including the Tech, from 732 euros, which includes the parking assistance system with the 360 ​​° camera, and the 500 euros Navi, which includes the navigator and the speeding warning with recognition of road signs.