Nita Strauss attended a recent Alice Cooper concert and joined the band on stage for the encore

Guitarist Nita Strauss attended an Alice Cooper show for the first time since leaving the rock music icon’s band this summer to join Demi Lovato.

The musician saw her old band perform the day before yesterday, October 4, at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado, and even joined Alice Cooper and her replacement Kane Roberts on stage to play the concert encore (namely, the hit School’s Out).

After the concert, Strauss shared some images on his Instagram, saying: “Hurricane meets Hurri-Kane 😝🌪️”

“What a treat not only to see Alice Cooper’s incredible show from the live for the first time, but also to join the guys on stage for the encore. They ripped it all up and I was radiant throughout the gig as I sang along to every track. I loved finally hearing Freedom in the set! It was great! Thank you all for this warm welcome, it really touched me 🥰.”

The day before, it was Cooper who saw Strauss perform with his current band, as the legendary singer took his musicians to see Demi Lovato perform at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado on Monday, October 3.

Regarding this event which took place the previous night, Strauss said: “The worlds of Alice Cooper and Demi Lovato collided last night in Denver. It was such a pleasure to reunite with Alice Cooper’s touring family after a few months away and be able to show them the show we’ve worked so hard on ❤️ Seeing Alice smile from the edge of the stage watching Half singing really filled my heart with happiness!”

You can see fan-shot footage of Strauss performing with Alice Cooper below, along with the original social media posts.

Posts by Nita Strauss:

Nita Strauss goes back on stage with Alice Cooper: