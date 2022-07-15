Entertainment

Nita Strauss (ex-Alice Cooper) officially joins pop star Demi Lovato’s touring band

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Once again, the rumors were true. Nita Strauss, who recently left Alice Cooper’s band, is now part of pop star Demi Lovato’s touring band.

The talented guitarist was spotted jamming with the pop star on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently. You can see the performance via the Twitter post below.

Lovato performed a single from her upcoming new album, which is expected to have a more rock sound, leaving her softer pop side behind.

Currently, Lovato is gearing up to hit the road promoting her eighth studio album, titled Holy Fvck, which will be released on August 19 via Island Records.

Since the departure of Strauss, Cooper has announced the return of his former guitarist, Kane Robertswho will take part in the rocker’s next tour this fall.

Also, last October, Strauss shared Dead Inside, his first new solo music since releasing his debut album, Controlled Chaos, in 2018.

Besides, she recently revealed that she is working on another solo album, but it seems that the process will take longer than expected, since her schedule is likely to be quite busy in the months to come.

Nita Strauss with Demi Lovato on Jimmy Kimmel Live! :

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie ‘relieved’ after Brad Pitt ‘steps up’ meeting with kids in Rome

5 mins ago

Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat before filming a kiss with Natalie Portman

16 mins ago

Who is Greta Gerwig, the director of the long-awaited Barbie movie?

27 mins ago

Returns a ‘The Walking Dead’ that you have never seen: This is the new anthology series of zombies

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button