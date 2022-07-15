Nita Strauss (ex-Alice Cooper) officially joins pop star Demi Lovato’s touring band

Once again, the rumors were true. Nita Strauss, who recently left Alice Cooper’s band, is now part of pop star Demi Lovato’s touring band.

The talented guitarist was spotted jamming with the pop star on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently. You can see the performance via the Twitter post below.

Lovato performed a single from her upcoming new album, which is expected to have a more rock sound, leaving her softer pop side behind.

Currently, Lovato is gearing up to hit the road promoting her eighth studio album, titled Holy Fvck, which will be released on August 19 via Island Records.

Since the departure of Strauss, Cooper has announced the return of his former guitarist, Kane Robertswho will take part in the rocker’s next tour this fall.

Also, last October, Strauss shared Dead Inside, his first new solo music since releasing his debut album, Controlled Chaos, in 2018.

Besides, she recently revealed that she is working on another solo album, but it seems that the process will take longer than expected, since her schedule is likely to be quite busy in the months to come.

Nita Strauss with Demi Lovato on Jimmy Kimmel Live! :