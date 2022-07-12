Nita Strauss leaves Alice Cooper’s band and cancels upcoming solo gigs

© Crystal Huffman / Shutterstock.com

Nita Strauss, guitarist for Alice Cooper’s band, has announced that she will not be taking part in the legendary rocker’s fall 2022 tour. She has also canceled festival dates she had planned for the rest of the year. year with his solo project.

She recently said on social media: “After this absolutely incredible tour of Europe, it is bittersweet for me to announce that I will not be joining Alice Cooper’s band for the upcoming fall tour.”

“I will also reluctantly have to cancel the festival dates that my solo project had planned for the rest of the year 💔.”

She continued: “I AM NOT PREGNANT ! There was no hassle and my year is still VERY busy with concerts – in fact, I’m on a direct flight to my next musical adventure as I post this, and I’ll be back on stage well sooner than you think! But that’s news for another day.”

“The past eight years together have been the experience of a lifetime, and I couldn’t be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me into all those ‘nightmares’.”

She added: “I don’t know what the future holds for me after this, but I’m forever grateful for this experience.”

Currently, a rumor started by Metal Sludge is circulating that Strauss has joined pop star Demi Lovato’s live band.

However, it should be noted that this information has not yet been corroborated by an official source.

Post by Nita Strauss: