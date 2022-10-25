Nita Strauss Teams Up With Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz For Her New Single, The Wolf You Feed

Nita Strauss is back with a brand new single titled The Wolf You Feed, featuring Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz.

The song acts as a transition between the previous single and the upcoming announcement of Strauss’ next solo album.

You can discover the song below, accompanied by a video directed by Vicente Cordero, whose images perfectly reflect the intensity of the single.

Strauss, who is currently Demi Lovato’s touring guitarist, said: “If you look at my old interviews from the last ten years, whenever I was asked if I wanted to collaborate with a singer in the future, Alissa White-Gluz was always the first name that came out of my mouth. She is truly one of my favorite singers and performers in the industry and creating this track together was everything I hoped for!”

“I’m very proud to release this title, especially right now with everything that’s going on. This period of history, whether in politics, music, social media, or our personal lives, has been a telling examination of the two wolves [qui vivent à l’intérieur] of many individuals, and maybe this song will be a reminder that we all have the ability to choose how we react to things.”

The lyrics of this song were inspired by ‘The Tale of the Two Wolves’, a legend widely attributed to Native American storytellers.

The story is that of a young boy who leads an internal fight, represented by a “good wolf” and a “bad wolf” living in him. Asking his grandfather which wolf will win, the eldest responds: “The one you feed”.

Speaking of the song, White-Gluz added: “Nita and I were finally able to collaborate – something we’ve wanted to do for years! The Wolf You Feed is a catchy and catchy Metal track with a really cool vibe. I kept the ‘two wolves’ analogy as the basis of the song while playing on the dichotomy of the two sides of the uphill struggle that we all have within us. I recorded my parts in my home studio and it was an absolute pleasure to build this song with Nita. I am honored to be part of it! I can’t wait to do it again!”

Nita Strauss – The Wolf You Feed (ft. Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy):