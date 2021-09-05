NitroPhone 1, the super secure smartphone with GrapheneOS is paid (also) in Bitcoin

Is smartphone security your biggest concern? Do you have sensitive data that you don’t want to be seen by prying eyes? The solution for you has a name: NitroPhone 1, “the safest Android smartphone on the planet“. We do not say it – we just report the news – but Nitrokey, a German company that develops security hardware for data encryption, that NitroPhone 1 designed and now launched on the market. Security, privacy and ease of use, therefore, they are present inside this new device which, to be honest, is not so new: it is in fact nothing more than a modified Pixel 4a on which the GrapheneOS operating system has been installed: a kind of Android Reinforced, let’s say, with ad hoc solutions to increase user safety.

Protection is guaranteed by data encryption, from Titan M security chip – that’s why the choice fell on a Pixel smartphone – and since boot verified, as well as the encoding of the PIN layout and the automatic kill switch which allows the system to turn off the smartphone after a certain period of inactivity of the device.

NitroPhone 1 is proposed to 630 euros plus shipping costs. It can also be paid in Bitcoin.

