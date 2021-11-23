NIU, the new RQI SPORT electric motorcycle and all the news of EICMA 2021

NIU protagonist at EICMA 2021 with the launch of several new products all designed to simplify urban mobility. The manufacturer has removed the veils on the new MQi GT EVO, RQi Sport, NQi GTS, YQi, BQi and KQi 2021. All these innovations can be seen at the NIU stand for the duration of the Show (Hall 24 Booth I-75). Let’s go into the details.

MQI GT EVO 2022

MQi GT EVO 2022 it has been completely redesigned both inside and out. The electric scooter can count on a motor mounted on the rear wheel from 5 kW nominal, powered by two removable batteries for a total of 3,744 Wh. The maximum speed exceeds 100 km / h. The electric scooter accelerates from 0 to 60 km / h in less than 6 seconds. According to the manufacturer, on a single charge it is possible to travel up to 75 km. A complete recharge takes about 5 hours. The novelties of the 2022 model are not limited only to the powertrain. Indeed, the manufacturer has introduced a number of features that include keyless ignition, the electric anti-theft steering lock and other app-enabled functions that allow the rider to share their scooter with friends and family without having to share keys. The color display of the instruments can be customized through the app. NIU MQi GT EVO will be available in matte black, matte gray, matte orange and matte white. On sale from March 1, 2022 at 4,990 euros with 3 years of connectivity and app services. In fact, all NIU mopeds and motorcycles are equipped of a Vodafone SIM prepaid which ensures 24/7 connectivity to the NIU app which provides owners with real-time information such as GPS positioning, anti-theft location, remote location, on-board diagnostics, service center functions and Over- the-Air.

RQI SPORT

At EICMA 2021, NIU also brings the RQi Sport electric motorcycle which was unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. It is a two-wheeler designed for urban use. It has a 5 kW central motor with chain drive and two removable batteries for a total of 5,184 Wh. This model reaches a top speed of 110 km / h and features “Launch Mode” for lightning-fast shots in both low and high speed traffic. Autonomy of 110-120 km. The batteries can be recharged from a domestic socket in approximately 7 hours. The RQi Sport also features the TFT color display and all-new NIU front and rear Dash Cams for an added layer of safety. Available from 1 July 2022 at the price of 6,990 euros.

NGI GTS 2022

Also it electric scooter the NQi GTS is updated to Model Year 2022. The main novelty is the introduction of the new NIU V-MOTOR which allows this model to reach the maximum speed of 80 km / h. With a full tank of energy it is possible to travel up to 70 km. The dashboard of the NQi GTS has also been updated with a color TFT display, similar to those found on the MQi GT EVO and on the RQi motorcycle. Available from 1 March 2022 at the price of 3,990 euros.

SCOOTERS AND EBIKES

In early 2021, NIU had launched its first electric scooter, the KQi3 model. The KQi2 is the newest member of the NIU electric scooter family. With a top speed of 25km / h (40km range) and the connected app, the KQi2 will go on sale for € 499 across Europe. Availability from 1st March 2022.





The branding led to EICMA also BQi, an electric bike from less than 1,500 euros. It has a 250W Bafang motor for Europe and a 500W for America. This bike can count on two batteries that can offer a range of more than 100 km. Available from 1st July 2022.

CONCEPT YQI