Niurka and Romina Marcos enjoy the beach and show off great bodies

Niurka and her daughter Romina Marcos are spending some wonderful days on the beach in Zipolitea well-known tourist place in Oaxaca, so the photos and videos of the trip have flooded their networks.

In the images shared by the beautiful celebrities they have delighted their followers with their sensual photos in the incredible bikinis, because They boast great bodies on the beautiful beaches of the country.

Likewise, they have shared quality time, since as Niurka wrote in a publication, she cannot ask for more from those beautiful moments with your daughter: “The beach and my daughter… What more can I ask of this life that is so wonderful!”

They also shared a fun boat ride, waiting to see a dolphin and fortunately they managed to see them, in addition to a few turtles, they have also shared videos of what well they are having a good time with some people in restaurants.

In the photos they have already posted on their Instagram accounts, the messages from his followers adorned the beautiful postcards of Niurka and Romina enjoying a few days of vacation.

“How cute Romina with her short hair“, “That girl is just as beautiful as you, my beautiful Niurka“, “Beautiful, you are such a beautiful mom“, you can read.