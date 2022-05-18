Niurka criticizes Adamari López’s physique; Toni Costa demands an apology

The dancer made strong statements about the lack of support from his ex-partner For: Valeria ContrerasN. MAY. 16. 2022

Mezcaliente Niurka told Adamari López everything and this is how Toni Costa reacts

Tony Costa He does not stop being honest in the reality show that he participates in and after talking about his separation of Adamari Lópeznow faced Niurkawho criticized the physique of the drivercausing the dancer to get upset and I demanded an apology.

It all happened when the star remembered what the Puerto Rican looked like a couple of years ago before her drastic transformation.

“There was a time when it became ugly, embarrassed, wizened, fat and haggard. I remember when she saw her on the shows, I don’t know what, but she put on horrible weight. She now she is beautiful and she is enlightened, that is, she is flirty, ”she pointed out.

Niurka’s words were not well received by Toni Costa, who chose to speak privately with the Cuban, to whom she told her that she did not think she expressed herself in this way about the mother of her daughter Alaïa.

“It hurt me and I had to tell you”, were the words of the Spanish. Immediately, Niurka reacted and accepted her mistake, emphasizing that it seems very noble to her that Toni Costa continues to defend Adamari López despite her separation and although she has not stood up for him in the face of scandals.

“It’s good and I love that you did it because it speaks to the big heart that you have. Talk about the great dad your daughter has and how you make the difference between you and Adamari. How you stand up for her and how she didn’t stand up for you when you needed it. That makes you magical, wonderful, ”she sentenced.

Niurka argued why she sometimes expresses herself that way about people, stating that it was never her intention to make fun of Adamari López’s overweight.

“Sometimes I’m playful when I say ‘I was fat, I looked like a clown lollipop’, maybe I do it with the intention of making people laugh. I congratulate you and what do you think? Look with what happiness I tell you forgive me, forgive me?”, he expressed.

Niurka not only apologized, but promised not to talk about the driver’s physique anymore, to avoid problems for the Spanish.

“Perhaps I do not regret what I said, but in front of you I will never say it so as not to commit you, so that you do not have to give your girl an explanation,” he said, a fact that Toni Costa thanked, who stressed that he does not want that his daughter thinks ill of him.

“I don’t have to forgive you for anything… Don’t do it in front of me because Alaïa can see it and can tell what kind of dad I have that hasn’t defended my mom. But I know that this will stay here”, commented the dancer.