Niurka defends her son Emilio Osorio from the criticism received after “The Last King”

Niurka She has stood out in the middle of the show for commenting on all the celebrities without any cover, as well as talking about her own life without any filter, for which she was recently questioned about the criticism that her youngest son has received, Emilio Osorio after his appearance in “The Last King”the unauthorized series by Vicente Fernández.

In the face of criticism, Niurka defended her son in a forceful way: “Emilio is doing a job next to his dad that he is a great teacher, a great guide and, besides, he has important people with a lot of experience who are teaching him. He is like his mom, a great student.”

Emilio Osorio has been the subject of various criticisms that have to do with his acting level as well as that he was included in the production of TelevisaUnivision for being the son of producer Juan Osorio.

“Negative and non-constructive criticismthat do not contribute anything, and that are outdated and offensive criticism, annoying, the only thing that detonates is the thermostat of your success, “said the vedette to some media.

Niurka and Emilio Osorio.

What does Niurka think of the criticism of her son?

According to Niurkathe criticism and attacks are a sign that there is personal progress: “The more they envy me, the more they try to fuck me, the more they lift me, the more they catapult me. So that happens with everyone. With my son too, with Romina too. Envy is nothing more than the thermostat of your success“.

In addition to giving his opinion on the legal conflict that The Fernández family faces TelevisaUnivision for premiering the series “The Last King” despite disapproval. “I think the executives of Televisa They are not going to throw themselves into the ring without being propped up, without having foundations, bases, without being protected,” he pointed out.

And finally, I determine before the media: “Let’s not underestimate them because they are old wolves of our forests. They are used to this war. They know exactly what they are doing. They would be very assholes if they underestimated them.”