Niurka eliminated from ‘The House of the Famous’, confirms page that has anticipated successful expulsions

From the first moment it was known that Niurka Marcos it was one of the nomineesfans of ‘The House of the Famous’ They flooded social media with #FueraNiurka and it seems that their demands and votes will give the result they longed for.

Everything indicates that at tonight’s gala when the nominated members enter the zoom, there will only be one participant left next to Niurka, the latter being the one announced as the sixth eliminated from Telemundo’s reality show.

spoiler alert Niurka Marcos is eliminated of the week”, Revealed the Instagram account that appears as lacasadelosfamosos.tv that manages content from the reality show and that has previously been successful in leaving other members such as Julia Gama or Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero.

“Have if they don’t come out with their frauds that another person comes out with”, “Yes, outside Niurka, he thinks he is untouchable”, “It is the best thing that can happen”, “Justice was done. And their sheep will continue”, “I hope so”, “If it is true please”, “I hope so, enough of so much bad vibes”, “It will be a WORLDWIDE DAY OF CELEBRATION”is what users who follow that profile write.

“I believe you 100%, you already showed last week that you are telling the truth,” commented an Internet user and the person who owns the profile replied, assuring that Niurka “leads ahead (to leave) in the votes and is therefore eliminated, but today Monday at 7:40 pm they will make it official.”

This was the first time, in 5 weeks, that the Cuban was among the nominees after Rafael Nieves used the power that was granted to him to eliminate the votes of the member that he wanted and removed those that Lewis Mendoza gave, thus matching the table of nominees.

In addition to Niurka, last Thursday Lewis, Daniella Navarro, Salvador Zerboni and Osvaldo Ríos were at risk of elimination, however, Osvaldo was saved by the leader of that week who was Ivonne Montero.

“If the public vote is respected today Niurka comes out #FueraNiurka”, “Niurka is out tonight”, “#FUERANIURKA RESPECT THE DECISION OF THE PUBLIC NOBODY SUPPORTS HER”, “Out, to the street #niurkaseva”, “Today the public decided and you go Niurka Marcos”, “PUERTO RICO TO TAKE NIURKA OUT”, “NIURKA OUT, it’s our only chance, the others will come out nominated for the next galas”, “Massive votes against NIURKA”, “WE DON’T WANT CHEATING, TRANSPARENCY WITH THE VOTES #Out Niurka”, “OUT WITH THE VULGARITY SHE BELIEVES SHE IS IN A DICTATORSHIP. IT MANIPULATES EVERYONE AND THE ONE WHO DOESN’T OBEY IS POOR, BUT NO, LADY, YOU HAVE TO LEARN THAT GOOD ALWAYS TRIUMPHS OVER EVIL #fueraniurka”, express the fans of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ in the profile of Telemundo Realities.

