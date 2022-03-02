Niurka gives her opinion on the separation of Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy

Niurka never afraid to talk about the various topics that come up in the middle of the show, and the separation of Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy which has been in controversy for a few weeks, was no exception.

After Elizabeth Gutiérrez will publish a family photograph acknowledging the role of William Levy in their life, Niurka was questioned by different means on the subject to which he responded with: “For William that is not difficult”referring to the fact of conquering other women.

To finish: “Elizabeth has put up with so many cuckoldsThat one more would be nothing. That’s normal, everyone knows it. It is in sight. That is popular information,” warned the star, a compatriot from William Levy.

How is the current situation between Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy?

A few weeks ago, William Levy posted on Instagram a message announcing his separation from Elizabeth Gutierrez, Without further ado, he decided to delete it to give rise to a great controversy that is related to the infidelities of the actor towards whom was his wife of almost 18 years.

After several weeks of controversy, the Mexican actress broke the silence and published a family photograph with the Cuban and his children in which he spoke about the rumors of their separation.

“I will always thank you for supported me and continues to support me so I can stay home and watch and be there for my children…there is no culprit in this situation!!!” she wrote.

Just as he pointed out: “I’m not happy about attacks on his person… I don’t appreciate it!!… he is the father of my children the most important man!! the one who looks after our well-being…every day…I always wish the best for him…love…a lot of health, happiness…with or without me…it’s not an easy situation to be exposed”.