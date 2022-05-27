Niurka in ice law against Laura Bozzo, “Tired of her” | INSTAGRAM

At the moment the second season of the popular reality shows of TelemundoThe House of the Famous, where several celebrities are competing for a $100,000 prize, living at all times inside a house where several rivalries have already arisen.

Without a doubt, one of the strongest frictions that is happening is between Niurka Marcos Y Laura Bozzothe famous dancer and the also super popular driver of TV peruvianwho since they were announced we knew that they would face each other at some point.

Now things are more complicated than ever, several weeks have passed since they joined this project and on several occasions they have had their meetings face to face, they have said everything, everything that you are already feeling the consequences of so much confrontation.

On the part of the cubanassures that she is already tired of her partner, assuring that she is out of control, even Laura herself assures that she is already very nervous and very crazy about everything she is experiencing in this piece of entertainment for the audience.

In a recent video we can see that once again they had their differences, “Miss Laura” Assuring that Niurka has a great preference within the house, however, her colleagues assure that this is not the case, that everyone is the same in there.









Niurka Marcos and Laura Bozzo are going through one of the most complicated situations on, despite what they have gone through complicated experiences out there, this time they have really found the person who gets them out of their boxes.

In the different YouTube videos of Reality we can see that this competition has been declared one by one, even the host wants to be nominated along with the dancer to try to see which side the public is on, the viewers will vote and we will surely find out very soon which of the two is the one that deserves to stay and maybe win.

So far they have not been nominated but in Show News we will continue to be on the lookout to share the most interesting things about this case in case something happens between them, stay with us so you can find out the best news in the world of entertainment, entertainment and plus.