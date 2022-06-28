Niurka keeps her promise and creates a scandal in LCDLF2; This is how he ranted against Héctor Sandarti

After being expelled from “The House of the Famous”, Niurka Marcos has launched a campaign against the reality show accusing production of fraud and favoritism. The vedette argues that with the videos they showed of her, they stained her image and made her look like the villain of LCDLF.

Despite having been expelled by the public with more than 40% of the votes, the Cuban does not accept the result and argues that it was the same production that decided to remove her to give preference to other inhabitants such as Daniella Navarro and Salvador Zerboni.

Already with the calmest atmosphere, Niurka appeared at the elimination gala this Monday, June 27 on Telemundo. Despite having promised that she would never lend herself to the show of “The House of the Famous”the Cuban gave her arm to twist and today she appeared on the set to confront Hector Sandarti.

Niurka was furious at the LCDLF2 gala

However, not everything was hunky-dory and Niurka fulfilled her promise to go armored and armed and mercilessly shouted against the LCDLF2 hosts, whom she accused of only following instructions and reading the teleprompter, in addition to assuring that everything was a fraud in the reality show and that already everything was fixed.

“All the content is manipulated, they should show things as they are and not edited”

Niurka made strong remarks on the set of LCDLF2

Hector Sandarti was the target of Niurka’s attacks against the production of the program. The driver at all times tried to calm the Cuban woman who was very upset, and although it seemed that things would get out of control, Niurka He ended up giving in a bit after they showed him images of her inside the house and took the opportunity to deny that she was some kind of head of his team:

“They alone got used to the idea that I handled them like puppets. I never forced them to do anything and I am proud of my blue room because they continue to maintain the foundations we built.”

Keep reading:

LCDLF2: Who left “La Casa de los Famosos 2” today, Monday, June 27? It is the seventh expelled

From LCDLF2, Ivonne Montero arouses envy with a bikini that reveals her marked abdomen | VIDEO