Niurka makes a tremendous rudeness to Ivonne Montero in LCDLF2 and fans explode against the Cuban | VIDEO

the house of celebrities 2 It is burning, it seems that the intrigues between its contestants are giving a lot to talk about both in social networks and in the media and two of the most controversial women of this second stage are the Cuban Niurka Marcos and the Mexican Yvonne Monterotwo of the sexiest women in entertainment and who maintain a struggle within coexistence.

For a few weeks, the Cuban vedette has been behind Ivonne, she left for peace (at least for now) Laura Bozzothe contestant who has so far won the prizes for gossip, controversy and, above all, public support, while Niurka is a step behind.

Perhaps for that reason and because of the friction he has had with Huntsman, the batteries are now on their way to disposing of it at the next disposal in the house; however, what Niurka does not take into account is that Ivonne has an ace up her sleeve, which could turn the balance in her favor.

After the elimination of Julia Gama, the “teams” inside the house have been exchanged, now we see Natalia Alcocer teaming up with Laura Bozzoafter the first received a series of insults that put her on the verge of a crisis by BozzoNow, both are conspiring to get Montero out, just like Niurka.

Tempers flare against Niurka

However, after announcing the nominees of the night This Thursday, the Cuban was recorded while making a rudeness to Yvonne Monterothe rudeness did not go unnoticed by the public, and it was also spread, which caused the conversation to explode on social networks, most of them against Niurka and now in favor of Ivonne, who has become one of the favorites to win The house of the famous 2.

The video posted on social media Telemundo reality show It counts in just under forty minutes with more than 37 thousand reproductions, and hundreds of comments against the Cuban for the rude attitude against the Mexican.

But the best is yet to come, since Ivonne, being this week’s leader, has an advantage over her peers and that is that she directly has the power to save one of the nominees, so without wanting to, the Cuban could have signed her dismissal from the house and repudiation from the public.

Along with the Cuban appear the names of Lewis Mendoza (who despised Ivonne because of Niurka), Salvador Zerboni, Daniella Navarro and Osvaldo Ríos.

