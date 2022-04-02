Niurka Marcos and her daughter Romina dive into the pool to show off their shapely rear in a bikini

Niurka Marcos And your daughter Roman They continue to cause a tremendous uproar within social networks, where they once again received all kinds of reactions when modeling, from inside the pool, a couple of tiny bikinis that showed off her stunning curves.

Last weekend, the Cuban vedette and the 26-year-old actress undertook a fun trip to the beaches of Oaxaca, Mexico, which not only left wonderful memories for mother and daughter, because their followers on social networks were also grateful thanks to the hot images they shared.

And it is that, while Niurka published a series of revealing photographs in which they appear posing without clothes while enjoying their walk along a nudist beach in Oaxaca, her daughter Romina lit up social networks apparently dancing with a pair of tiny string bikinis that they exposed the curvaceous silhouette that it possesses.

But as if this were not enough, the images of her trip continue to give something to talk about, because once again it was the young dancer who, through her official Instagram profile, shared a third of photographs in which she appears posing under the sun’s rays with her famous mom, proving that genetics don’t lie, because they both look spectacular.

On this occasion, both took advantage of the weather to dive into the pool and underwater again. they turned their backs on the camera to show off their toned rear while wearing a pair of skimpy bikinis.

Although in their first two postcards they both limited themselves to smiling at the camera, it was until the third image that they shamelessly showed that they also took off the upper part of their swimsuit to show the irreverent personality that has characterized them and that His fans thanked on this occasion with more than 44 thousand heart-shaped reactions.

“The coolest mom in the world“, “Goddesses”, “Very beautiful”, “More than beautiful and authentic”, “what great bodies“, “Beauties”, were some of the compliments that were repeated the most in the comments section.

