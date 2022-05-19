Niurka Marcos apologizes to Toni Costa after calling Adamari López “fat and ugly”

The dancer Tony Costa sat down to talk with the Cuban actress Niurka Marcos after she called the Puerto Rican presenter “fat and ugly”, Adamari Lopez in the second season of “The house of the famous” that transmits Telemundo

In the conversation, Costa told Marcos that he did not like the comment he made about the mother of his daughter.

“It hurt me and I had to tell you,” Toni began by telling Niurka.

“It’s good and I love that you did it because it speaks to the big heart you have. And it doesn’t just talk about the heart, it talks about the great dad your daughter has and talks about how you make the difference between you and Adamari. How do you defend her and how did she not defend you when you needed it, but do you really not care? “The actress replied, referring to the fact that Adamari did not make any comment defending Toni when it was rumored that the cause of their separation was because supposedly he was bisexual.

In the conversation, Costa highlighted Marcos’s sincerity.

“You are super honest and super transparent and that is very much appreciated,” he told her.

“Forgive me because it is also important to do the exercise of humility and I also want to hear ‘I forgive you’. It will not happen again. Never change”, said the explosive Niurka Marcos.

A few days ago, Marcos launched harsh criticism against Adamari López during the broadcast of “La Casa de los Famosos 2”, talking about the Puerto Rican physique.

Marcos referred to the stage of the Puerto Rican woman’s life in which she gained considerably in weight and called her “fat and ugly”.

“There was a time when it became ugly, embarrassed and fat”, he referred to Adamari in front of Toni Costa.

Before the comments, which were made in front of many of the reality show’s participants, Toni lowered her head, however, she did not make any comments or to criticize her ex-partner for a decade, but she did not express herself to defend her as she had done in other ocasions.

At another point, Marcos also criticized Adamari for not defending Toni from the comments they made about her sexuality.

“It is also the mother’s fault, because she did not say: ‘He is not and he is the father of my daughter and they respect him.’ There are times when you have to speak with sorrow. I love Adamari very much, I just saw her and she touched me very much. She’s gorgeous, but those are past mistakes. You have to defend the family,” said the actress.

Many of the participants spoke of the physical change of the Puerto Rican and said that she is beautiful and that she looks much younger than her 50-year-old age.