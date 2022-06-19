Niurka Marcos argues strongly with Toni Costa, great disagreement | INSTAGRAM

Since the second season of ‘The House of the Famous’The popular reality shows of Telemundo Very similar to Big Brother, one of the first celebrities to rebel was Niurka Marcos, the popular Cuban star who, of course, was going to bring out her personality in the program and it is a topic that we will address today.

A situation recently occurred in which the dancer as group leader had to make a decision, however, by deciding not to participate in a dynamic she ended up affecting her companions and taking away 50% of their food, a fact with which her colleagues disagreed, thinking that he should have taken into account that they would not like it.

In the video we can see how Tony Costa He decided to express his disagreement to the also actress, who of course had to impose her opinions on those of her partner, investing the moment in something very uncomfortable, she did not let him speak and pretended to be right at all times.

Meanwhile, the celebrity of the show tried to listen to her and respect her, asking her for the same in return, but of course she continued with her imposing attitude, assuring that what she says was the absolute reality, so we could notice a great disagreement and annoyance for part of Costa, who only wanted to present his point of view.

Her frustrated face says it all, she had to give up and let her talk as much as she wanted, very inaccessible, something very negative for a person who is a leader in a group, a situation that even netizens gave a negative opinion about. she.









There is no doubt that Niurka Marcos has a very strong personality and this sometimes brings her problems, as we mentioned before, we believe that perhaps she should be a little more flexible when it comes to making decisions that really affect the people in her charge.

However, she claims to have too much courage to make these kinds of difficult decisions, even if they affect the people in her group, she observes it as if it were something very positive.

And what do you think that Niurka should lower her guard a little and be more flexible or do you think she is acting well, we will continue to monitor this situation and everything interesting that arises about this program, as well as other interesting news from the entertainment world and much more.