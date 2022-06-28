Niurka Marcos arrives dressed as a santera at the expulsion gala of “La Casa de los Famosos”

Dressed as a santera and “without mincing words”, this is how “the scandal woman” arrived, Niurka Marcosto the seventh expulsion gala of “The House of the Famous” of Telemundo. ANDThis night the Puerto Rican actor had to leave the competition Osvaldo Rios.

After being expelled from the “reality show”, the Cuban vedette maintains a campaign against the production, whom they accuse of fraud and favoritism. According to the professional dancer, during the broadcast of the program they were in charge of showing videos to stain her image and become the great villain of this season.

Despite having been expelled by the public with 48% of the votes, the Cuban does not accept the result and argues that it was the same production that decided to remove her to give preference to other inhabitants such as Daniella Navarro and Salvador Zerboni.

Tonight, in addition to using inappropriate language for television, Marcos shouted at the drivers of Hector Sandarti Y Jimena Gallegowhom he branded as only following instructions and reading the teleprompter.

“All the content is manipulated, they should show things as they are and not edited,” shouted the artist, a graduate of the National Circus School of Cuba.

At all times, both animators tried to calm the Cuban woman who was very upset, and although it seemed that things would get out of control, Marcos relented a little after they showed him images of her inside the house and took the opportunity to deny that he was “a leader ” from your team.

“They alone got used to the idea that I handled them like puppets. I never forced them to do anything and I am proud of my blue room because they continue to maintain the foundations that we built”, included.